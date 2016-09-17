Great day out for all at Castleton Show

The weather co-operated again this year for Castleton Show, with conditions dry and warm, in contrast to last year. Entries were good, and the standard was high.

There was a variety of stalls and attractions with a display of vintage cars and motorcycles.

The children’s climbing wall was especially popular, as was the display of birds of prey.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the hotly contested tug of war, which this year included one for the children.

There was an excellent number of entries for the show run as well as for the children’s cross country and the children’s races.

At the end of the afternoon the trophies were presented.

Results to follow.

