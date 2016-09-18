A couple who saved kittens from death’s door while living out in Vietnam, became so attached to them, they have brought them halfway across the world to share their home in Glaisdale.

Joe Padmore, 26 and his girlfriend Demi Simpson, 24 were teaching English in Saigonfor 15 months when they helped rescue and adopt two kittens.

Joe Padmore and Demi Simpson picking up the abandoned cats while working in Vietnam.

The pair – who they named George and Ginny – were around five weeks old, thin and neglected.

Joe said: “We heard about this charity that found and rescued animals and they were asking people, mainly ex-pats, to adopt and look after them. The kittens were found a couple of days previously in a park and we didn’t expect them to survive really.

“They had so many animals to look after and they were desperate for us to look after them, but they were not in the best shape. They were thin, neglected and their mother was nowhere to be seen.”

After falling head over heels in love with their adopted friends, Joe and Demi decided to bring them home to his family farm in Glaisdale.

The cats, now eight months, are in much better shape after being put on a diet recommended by a vet.

“At first we thought it was temporary and didn’t think it was an option to bring them home,” said Joe, “but we felt a real connection to them.

Ginny and George – also a brother and sister of the fictitious Weasley family in the Harry Potter books – are now settling in well to Yorkshire life.

“If we felt a bit homesick out there [in Vietnam], we would watch a bit of Harry Potter, as it’s a very British film,” said Joe. Despite the Harry Potter link, George was actually named after Demi’s grandfather.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story From Vietnam to Glaisdale – couple save cats Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...