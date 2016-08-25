Delight on results day for town’s GCSE students

The long wait was finally over for Whitby’s GCSE students as they collected their exam results.

There were smiles and celebrations among the pupils at Caedmon College as the nerves turned to relief when they got the grades they needed for the next step in their education and future careers.

Josh Crabtree congratulated his friend Rosa Byatt-Goodall on her GCSE results at Caedmon College, Whitby. w163601c Picture: Ceri Oakes

Maddie Mastrolonardo is now re-thinking her future, but in a good way, after getting better results than she thought.

She picked up four A*s in maths, chemistry, French and physics as well as six more A grades.

She said: “I was so nervous and had done so much revision that that is why I was nervous because I didn’t want it to have gone to waste.

“I am not sure what I am going to do. I was not going to do maths but that was my best mark so I need to have a re-think.”

Ellie Tindall and Charlotte Robinson compare their GCSE results at Caedmon College, Whitby. w163601b Picture: Ceri Oakes

Josh Crabtree got an A* in maths, four As and five Bs which are enough to set him on his way to doing A-Levels in September.

He said: “It felt good to open them and get everything that I needed for A-Levels.”

Megan Idle has already secured her place on Caedmon’s A Level biology, German, chemistry and maths courses with her four A*s and five A grades.

She said: “I was terrified before I opened them. I wanted an A* in chemistry but will live with an A.”

Maddie Mastrolonardo and Reece Gildroy jump for joy at their GCSE results at Caedmon College, Whitby. w163601a Picture: Ceri Oakes

Mixed with the tears of joy were tears of sadness as students picked up results knowing one of their friends never would.

Francis Quattrill died earlier this year after suffering an asthma attack at home in Castleton.

Joly Cox said: “Most people want to dedicate their results to Francis. She is first and foremost.”

He added that he will be celebrating too after scoring A*s in French and maths and seven other A grades and two Bs. He will be doing A Levels at Caedmon from September in maths, further maths, history and English.

Bronte Nichola-Miller, Daniel Morris and Poppy Draper with their GCSE results at Caedmon College, Whitby. w163601f Picture: Ceri Oakes

Joly said: “I didn’t know what I was expecting, it is the path to your future and it makes a difference to your outlook and what you can do in life.

“I will be staying at Caedmon. They got me through my GCSEs so why not A Levels?”

Caedmon College said that some papers will be returned to examiners for re-marking but it is predcited that the level of five A* to C grade passes will be around 65%.

Principal Keith Prytherch said: “The College enjoyed success again this year and it is pleasing to see the smiles as so many students open their result envelope and enrol onto Post-16 courses. The current climate demands so much from young people and clearly those who are willing to put in the required effort are well rewarded. I would like to thank everyone who has supported all our students this year and I wish them all well in their future studies, training or employment; this particular year group have been a delight to have at the College.”

A successful day for Libby Booth, Megan Idle and Megan Lees with their GCSE results at Caedmon College, Whitby. w163601g Picture: Ceri Oakes