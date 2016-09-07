Council to declare war on takeaways

Scarborough Council is to declare war on takeaways in a bid to win the borough’s battle with obesity.

In a bid to make the borough healthier, and also to cut down what it claims are the cause of anti-social and litter, the council will look to bring in a policy making it harder for new late-night takeaways to get planning permission and licences to open late.

The motion, brought by Labour leader and deputy leaders Cllr Steve Siddons and Cllr Tony Randerson at the authority’s full council meeting, stated: “Many residents feel that there are an excessive number of take-aways within the borough and that, subject to legislation, Scarborough Borough Council should look to minimise any new applications for such use.

“The proliferation of takeaways over the last few years has contributed to an increase in anti-social behaviour, litter, impact on the environment through disposal of plastic cartons and to the expansion and subsequent impact caused by the nuisance of gulls.

“Scarborough Borough Council supports a proposal to minimise any growth in take-aways based on the above criteria.”

Conservative councillor Joe Plant proposed an amendment, which was passed, so the motion would include concerns over the growing levels of obesity in the borough.

Figures released last year showed that in 2012, 24.1 per cent of adults in Scarborough were classified as obese, with the life expectancy for

men and women in the town below the national average.

Close to 18 per cent of Year Six (10-11 year olds) are classed as obese in the borough with eight per cent of reception age children also in the same category.

Using planning and licensing law to restrict the number of takeaways has previously been adopted in towns and cities

including Gateshead and Manchester.

Cllr Randerson added: “By continuing to welcome takeaways in the borough we are sending the wrong message to visitors and residents. I particularly think takeaways should be discouraged from opening near schools.”

How effective the changes will be remains to be seen; since December 2014 just two planning applications for hot food takeaways have been approved by the council, one each in Whitby and Scarborough.