Chocolate makes Whitby drama youngsters feel good

More than 50 children staged their own production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in workshops themed on the popular book and films.

Youngsters aged five to 14 took classes in dance, singing, set design and chocolate making at Airy Hill School in Whitby.

Youngsters at the summer production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Hannah Verity Dance Studios.

After just two days, each group at the Hannah Verity Dance Studios summer performance workshop had learnt a full dance, two songs and made an amazing backdrop with 3D pop-up elements.

The final day culminated in chocolate lolly making and a spectacular performance in front of the set for family and friends.

Hannah Barnett-Savage, who ran the workshop, was delighted with the success of it.

“The children had a brilliant three days and loved performing all of the new skills they have learnt with the new friends they have made,” she said.

“All of the children who attended are so incredibly talented and certainly put on an impressive performance.

“They are already looking forward to next year.”

