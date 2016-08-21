Bright start for second day of Regatta spectacular

The sun is out for the second day of Whitby Regatta 2016 as more crowds are expected to descend on the town for the day to enjoy the carnival.

Today starts off with the spectacular motorbike and quad gymkhana on the West Cliff beach, the truck display and the fun run along the sea wall.

A giant swing ride on the west cliff for Whitby Regatta 2016. w163404p Picture: Ceri Oakes

All of these events are from 10am.

Thoroughout the rest of the day there are various other events including a vintage and post war motorbike display, post war classic car rally and the scooter club rally at around 11am.

Entertainment along the West Cliff for all the family continues with the Crazy Bears show, Captain Kipper, the Jez Avery Stunt Show and Slackline School for the more co-ordinated visitors.

Stall holders will be back at the market on Archery Green and weather dependent, the rowing schedule will continue in the afternoon.

A singer performs to crowds at the 2016 Whitby Regatta. w163404y Picture: Ceri Oakes

Yesterday there were thousands of people in town to see the greasy pole, the raft race and the bonny baby contests which are now firm favourites in the Regatta line-up.