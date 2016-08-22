Abbey dash cash boost for air ambulance

Whitby Brewery's tour and Abbey Dash cycle ride raised money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance

An Abbey Dash charity day in Whitby has helped raise £378.42 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Whitby Brewery invited local cyclists to go to the brewery, based up on the Abbey Headland, then go off on a 50km bike ride – or a 10km family friendly one – then return to the brewery for a beer and a barbecue, followed by a free brewery tour.

Dan Dunbar of Whitby Brewery was delighted with how the event went. He said: “We thank everyone that came for helping us raise £378.42 from our raffle and donations made throughout the day.”

