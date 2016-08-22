Abbey dash cash boost for air ambulance

An Abbey Dash charity day in Whitby has helped raise £378.42 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Whitby Brewery invited local cyclists to go to the brewery, based up on the Abbey Headland, then go off on a 50km bike ride – or a 10km family friendly one – then return to the brewery for a beer and a barbecue, followed by a free brewery tour.
Dan Dunbar of Whitby Brewery was delighted with how the event went. He said: “We thank everyone that came for helping us raise £378.42 from our raffle and donations made throughout the day.”
