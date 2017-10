Former Whitby resident Ethel Partlett (Nee Gale) is shown holding a copy of the Gazette while posing at the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Ethel, 92, who is an avid reader of the paper was enjoying her travels, this time visiting Tuscany with her daughter Maria.

Originally from Whitby, Ethel maintains strong links with the town and always takes a copy of her favourite paper along with her.