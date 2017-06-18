Lifestyle: Fun things to do for all the family

Look out for these events coming up soon.

Whitby Abbey

19/5/15 Tim Blythe a Conservation Assistant at Nunnington Hall near Helmsley hanging the entries in the British Wildlife Photography Awards , on show in a new exhibition . (Gl1006/04d)

Abbey Lane, Whitby

Immerse yourself in 13th Century gothic splendour and see just why the haunting remains of Whitby Abbey were inspiration for Bram Stoker’s gothic tale of ‘Dracula’! You’re not going to get away with a visit here without talking vampires with the smalls, but it’s ok: you still don’t have to mention Twilight!

Sink your metaphorical teeth into oodles of intersting history and amazing panoramic views from the richly carved ruins perched high on the East Cliff Headland just a short climb away from the picturesque Yorkshire seaside town of Whitby.

Admission charges apply Party in the Park.

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday July 1 from 5pm

Stooshe, an all female chart topping trio, will join 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry on stage at Riverside One, the outdoor concert area at Flamingo Land.

Matt, who was mentored by Nicole Scherzinger, has gone on to secure a recording deal with RCA records while Stooshe enjoyed 16 weeks in the top 40 with their Black Heart single.

The concert starts at 6pm with a children’s Farewell Show followed by the Spice Pirates acrobatic troupe and a host of supporting acts before the headline acts take to the stage. The event ends at 10pm. Tickets are on sale now.

www.flamingoland.co.uk/

Ryedale Book Festival

Scampston Walled Garden, Sunday June 25

Five writers whose work celebrates wildlife and nature will be taking part in a day or readings, poetry and children’s activities. Cumbrian writer Jacob Polley will be reading from his most recent book Jackself; biologist and journalist Dr Amy-Jane Beer will be holding a half-day nature writing workshop; children’s book prize winner for There’s a Tiger in the Garden Lizzy Stewart will be there as will be Horatio Clare reading from Aubrey and the Terrible Ladybirds and poet and lyricist Anneliese Emmans-Dean will be showcasing her work.

Book: www.ryedalebookfestival.com/scampston-hall-2/

Kamchatka to Krakatoa: the Cook Voyages in Asia

Captain Cook Memorial Museum, Whitby

It is not often realised that Captain Cook’s ships sailed the length of the Asian coast from the icy coasts and smoking volcanoes of Kamchatka in Eastern Siberia, to the sleeping giant of Krakatoa in modern Indonesia.

The Captain Cook Museum is filling in our knowledge of this aspect of the voyages with an exhibition running throughout the 2017 season. With original artworks from the voyages and loans from major museums, the exhibition explores how the voyagers reacted to the new places and peoples they saw. Open daily.

Admission charges apply

Bike riding

Dalby Forest, near Pickering

Learn to ride your bike in the forest. Cycling in the forest is one of the safest and most relaxing ways to pick up confidence and develop cycling skills.

The Green Cycle Route is a gentle six-mile ride mainly on the high plateau around Adderstone.

Mixed terrain of forest roads and grass tracks, with a few short climbs and descents.

Another fantastic family ride is the Green Ellerburn Family Cycle Route.

This two-mile trail is a multi-user pathway for disabled cyclists, walkers, and wheelchair users. It’s a safe and accessible route for children learning to ride a bike.

Admission charges

The Moors National Park Centre

Danby

The Moors National Park Centre, set in an idyllic spot on the banks of the river Esk, surrounded by everything that makes the North York Moors so special, including historic buildings, farmland, woodland, moorland, and miles of hedges and drystone walls. The centre is therefore a great starting point to a day out here, and it has plenty to entertain you inside and out. It is also free to visit.

There is a great interactive exhibition about the National Park, packed with fascinating facts about everything from its people and history, landscape, and wildlife. The centre also has the ‘Inspired by’ gallery.

Admission is free

Dracula Experience

Marine Parade, Whitby

The attraction offers an entertaining tour through the Dracula story and it’s connection to Whitby, using animated scenes, electronic special effects and live actors. It’s quite intense in places so best not take any nervous types, but it’s also pretty faithful to the original story so those into their literature will have little to object to.

It isn’t super gory but equally it could be disturbing to young children, please apply consideration to whether your kids would be upset by the play in advance. If you’re not sure then give the good (if slightly creepy) folks at the Experience a shout and get their advice.

Open daily

Mini Monsterz

The Carrs, Ruswarp

Mini Monsterz is ahuge indoor play area, and a fantastic party venue, with some of the biggest slides in North Yorkshire.The catch is you have to catch the slides while they’re open as they require staff supervision (they’re that big) so be sure to listen out for the announcement, and then charge up there at all speed and try to beat the crowd.

The older children have access to two linked frames so there are tons of features to get to grips with and plenty of space to do it in. The toddler area is actually at least the same size as the secondary main frame so they have more room than usual.

Admission charges apply

Saltburn Miniature Railway

Saltburn

Saltburn Miniature Railway, situated at the bottom of Saltburn Bank, in the Valley Gardens, is a delightful 15 inch gauge miniature railway, running from the seafront through to the Valley Gardens, Italian Gardens, Tea Lawn, and Woodland Centre.

The overall round trip is approximately 15 minutes long, and trains run approximately every 15 minutes from either Station. That said there is often not a formal timetable and it is on an on demand basis. Open Saturdays, Sundays, and bank holidays from 1pm to 5pm. Great way to see the seaside town

Cost: adult return: £2; child return: £1

Teeny Weeny Rounders

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough, every Wednesday

The sessions are run by actress and mother of two Sarah Pearman. “Teeny Weeny Rounders is the perfect introduction to theatre for the smallest members of the family – with a focus on playing, storytelling, movement, dancing, making and singing. It’s very, very lively and, above all, great fun,” she said.

The sessions are on Wednesdays and are split into three age groups: babies to 18 months (9.45am to 10.30am); 18 months to two-and-a-half years (10.45am to 11.30am); and two-and-a-half to four years (11.45am to 12.30pm).

Book: www.sjt.uk.com