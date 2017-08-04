Lifestyle: 10 things to do

Stuck for something to do this weekend? Here are a few suggestions for events going on around the Whitby area and beyond.

1 Whitby Traction Engine Rally

010717 Harley -James Hardy 2 from Middleton in Teesdale sits in the rim of the wheel helping to polish the 1915 Albion Showmans Engine of Duncombe Park at Helmsley , at The Great Yorkshire Traction Engine Club steam and vintage rally 2017.

Whitby Abbey, Friday August 4 to Sunday August 6

Performing in the main arena will be the adrenaline tour featuring Jason Smyth. The display consists of motorcycle and quad street style stunts. It also features quad freestyle jumps over 70ft while catching items held 30ft in the air.

Also performing in the main arena will be the popular Ridgeside Falconry and the ridgeside lurcher racing team.

The event will also feature the Crazy Bears live on stage. These six bears will entertain the crowds at various times over the three days. The Spectacular Saturday Night Firework display will be one of the highlights over the weekend. A full programme of top steam fair attractions including: tractor pulling, steam engines, classic cars, vintage tractors, classic motorcycles, Fairground Organs, miniature steam engines, stationary engines and vintage commercials.

Christine Jackson with Holmehill George in the Yearling Class. w1403d. Hinderwell Show. Pic: Scott Wicking.

Trade Stands, Autojumble, craft and fine food Marquee, old time and modern funfair, non-stop arena entertainment, catering and licensed bar.

Admission charges apply

2 Whitby Lifeboat Station Flag Weekend

Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6

Whitby Lifeboat Flag Weekend promises to be a funfilled fundraising weekend for all the family.

Attractions include a host of stalls with home made baking, book, tombola and pick a peg, a classic car show, bouncy castle and inflatable slides and the ever popular coconut shy.

The RNLI Sea safety roadshow will also be in attendance. On each day both of Whitby’s Lifeboats will be on display for the public to view.

On the Sunday there will be a air sea rescue display with Whitby’s trent class lifeboat. The George and Mary Webb, Whitby’s inshore Lifeboat OEM Stone 111.

Staithes Atlantic 75 and Runswick bay Rescues boats will also take part.

A Sea king helicopter from RAF Leconfield will also take part subject to operational availability.

Free

3 Larkin with Women

Robinson Institute, Glaisdale, Thursday August 10 to Saturday September 2

Esk Valley Theatre’s summer season show is a play by Ben Brown which explores the unusual love life of the poet Philip Larkin. Three women. One man. A man who was known by some as the ‘Hermit of Hull’ and by others as the ‘Don Juan of Hull’. The poet Philip Larkin had an intriguing private life and juggled the love of three very different women over a period of thirty years. This touching and humorous play reveals the influence three women had on his work, and how they were influenced by him.

Tickets: 01947 897587

4 Scarborough Cricket Festival

North Marine Road Cricket Ground, Scarborough, from Sunday August 6 to Wednesday August 9

One of the major sporting events in Scarborough’s calendar, thousands flock to the event each year. The annual Scarborough Cricket Festival will start on Sunday when the county side will be hosting Essex. The newly promoted side are led off the field by former popular Yorkshire pair Chris Silverwood and Anthony McGrath.

Parking near the ground gets full so early arrival is recommended.

William Street is one of the biggest and nearest car parks for the cricket.

Admission charges apply

5 Thornton le Dale Show

Thornton le Dale, Wednesday August 9

On display will be many fine examples of local craft skills typically including wood

turning, furniture making, handcrafted greetings cards, pottery, silk printing, painting

and dyeing, hand embroidered pictures, jewellery making, candle making, stained

glass, fine art, cold cast bronze, handmade soap, patchwork and quilting etc. There are long established classes for cattle, sheep, pigs, goats and horses.

Admission charges apply

6 Tea dance with Ray Kirk

Whitby Pavilion, every Tuesday from 1.30pm

Put on your dancing shoes and dance the afternoon away on one of Yorkshire’s largest dance floors in the Northern Lights Suite.

Ray Kirk plays a mixed dance programme with the opportunity to make requests.

Tickets: 01947 458899

7 Hinderwell Show

The Showfield, Runswick Lane, Friday August 11

The 147th annual Hinderwell Show has been held since 1868, providing family entertainment and fun with opportunities for people to show their skills and animals in “friendly” competition. The show has been held since 1868, providing family entertainment and fun with opportunities for people to show their skills and animals in “friendly” competition. Horses, sheep, ferrets, dog show, vintage machinery, farm produce, garden produce, flowers, handicrafts, confectionary, preserves, photography and children’s classes.

Admission charges apply

8 80s V 90

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Saturday August 5. Gates open at 6pm

Taking to the stage on Saturday August 5 is 80s V 90s features Living in a Box, Midge Ure, Johnny Hates Jazz Human League and more.

Tickets: 01723 818111

9 Scarborough Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa, Thursday August 10 at 7.45pm

Scarborough Spa Orchestra pays tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein. Soloists in Maria Bovino and Owen Webb and members of the chorus of the York Musical Theatre Company also feature.

In addition to South Pacific and The Sound of Music, the show will include full selections from Carousel, The King and I, and Oklahoma. Today the rafters of the Spa Grand Hall will be ringing with a programme of Orchestral Showstoppers, featuring West Side Story, Carmen, the Can Can, the Mexican Fire Dance and Ravel’s famous Bolero.

Tickets: 01723 821888

1o Flamborough Lighthouse

Tours every day during school holidays apart from Friday

Staff from Sewerby Hall and Gardens offer visitors informative guided tours of this iconic structure daily between noon and 4pm. The lighthouse is located on Flamborough Head and offers views over Bridlington Bay and the Heritage Coast. Visitors can climb the 119 steps to the top of the lighthouse to see the magnificent views of the surrounding area, all the while learning about the history of the lighthouse.

Tours cost adults £4.40, children and over 60s £3.30 and families (two adults and two children) £13.40.