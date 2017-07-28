Lifestyle: 10 things to do

Stuck for something to do around the Whitby area and beyond? Here are 10 things you could do this week.

1 Steampunk Weekend

Whitby Pavilion, Friday July 28 to Sunday July 30

Montague Jacques Fromage is the special guest and host for the Friday event Beyond the Sea. Dr Atticus Oldman, of The Absinthe Affair, will also be producing live podcasts and interviews from the event for future radio broadcasts.

Entrance to the Steampunk Fayre Heaven is free, open Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Tickets: 01947 458899

2 Grimsby, Cleethorpes and District Youth Orchestra

Whitby Bandstand today and North Yorkshire Moors Railway tomorrow

Led by Leo, a mainstay of the Grimsby jazz scene for decades, and musical director Alex Green, the orchestra’s varied programme includes everything from old big band classics to new film scores.

Promising something for everyone.

The orchestra will be playing throughout the day at both Whitby Bandstand and North Yorkshire Moors Railway, in 30-minute sets from 11am to 4pm.

3 Party in the Park

Flamingo Land, near Malton, Saturday July 29 from 6pm

Scouting for Girls headline with support from boyband Taken and Mumford and Sons tribute band Chasing Mumford. Other acts include X Factor’s Beth Brookes, O’Brien Hesson and Ultimate Jess Glynne tribute show. The evening entertainment at the outdoor venue starts at 6pm with the Farewell Show starring our v Mia and Mylo meerkat mascots and acrobatic group the Bongo Warriors.

Ticket info: admittance included in day passes or £10 from 5pm.

4 Atlas Festival

Scampston Hall, near Malton, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30

Atlas is a celebration of music, food, drinks, and entertainment from around the world. here are several countries to explore, and with over 60 different classes, workshops, musicians, performers, inspirational speakers, outdoor activities, films, and secret areas to keep you entertained all weekend, there really is something for everyone. Featuring jazz, world music, pop, rock, drum ‘n’ bass, indie, hip hop, rap, techno, r‘n’b, dance, electronic. Featuring Reef , Toploader, N-Trance, Fatman Scoop, Ray Mears bushcraft talk, Seeds of Creation, Blow Trio, Goldie Lookin’ Chain (GLC), Sian Evans, Panjabi MC, DJ Tall Paul, Rose Betts, Inspirational Explorer Justin Miles, The Shakers, DJ Kippax, Rui da Silva, Rogue One and Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Admission charges apply

5 Whitby and District Lions Charity Beer Festival

Whitby Mission and Seafarers’ Centre, Haggersgate, until Sunday, daily from noon to 10pm

Whitby and District Lion’s eighth Charity Beer Festival aims to raise money for various local charities and good causes as well as supporting Whitby Lions Disability Scooter Programme and the club’s efforts to raise awareness of diabetes.

The festival celebrates some of the finest local and regional handcrafted real ales that are produced by a range of widely credited Micro Breweries.

The festival boasts more than 30 real ales and ciders, all available to sample.

In addition, there will also be a variety of perrys to sample, traditionally brewed using only the best quality fruits.

Fresh, locally produced food will be available throughout the festival period.

The festival is open for all to enjoy.

£5 entry fee includes: a commemorative festival glass tankard, festival programme and beer token

6 Saltburn Food Festival

Saltburn, Sunday July 30

The festival is celebrating its fifth birthday by welcoming more than 100 stalls. It is also blossoming into the rest of the town centre for the first time – transforming the town into a buzzing festival village for a day packed full of good local food for all the family to enjoy.

The Festival’s Live Cookery Theatre sees tasty mix of TV and award-winning chefs, including Debbie Raw from BBC2’s Further Back in Time for Dinner and Steph Moon from BBC2’s Great British Menu.

People can also enjoy a bustling street market with more than 100 of the best local food producers from the North East and North Yorkshire, world street food, veggie and vegan specials, outdoor dining and picnic areas, street theatre, and a busier than ever Festival Fringe.

Admission free

7 Egton Bridge Gooseberry Show

Egton Bridge, Tuesday August 1 from 2pm

Egton Bridge, eight miles from Whitby in the North York Moors National Park, is the setting for the oldest surviving gooseberry show in the country, established in 1800. The show is held on the first Tuesday in August each year by the Egton Bridge Old Gooseberry Society. There will be music playing in the afternoon and the prize giving will begin at 6.30pm.

Open to public from 2pm

8 Great British Food Festival

Castle Howard, near Malton, Saturday July and Sunday July 30

The Great British Food Festival comes to Castle Howard. With more than 100 artisan food stalls, craft and gift marquee, top chef demos,children’s entertainment and great live music, it’s a fun foodie day out for the whole family. Included in admission.

Admission charges apply

9 Scarecrow Festival

Muston, July 29 to August 6

Spot the men and women of straw in locations throught the village between Scarborough and Filey. Tield available as a car park. The small fee taken for parking along with money raised by the refreshments sold at the village hall are held in a fund and used to the benefit of the village and local causes.

Small car parking charge

10 Festival of Filey - Return of the Dragon

Filey Country Park, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30

The festival starts on Saturday with an opening ceremony on Filey Bandstand, Crescent Gardens, at 11am, followed by a parade through Filey arriving at the Country Park at 1pm.

Filey Dragon Marching Bands, Marauding Vikings, Sea Cadets, the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, Stampede Stunt Company featuring the Dzhigitovka! the Way of the Cossack Warrior, a classic car and bike exhibition, traditional funfair, trade stalls, a world food fair and classic tea room serving tea and scones.

There will also be a large stage featuring local bands plus European tribute bands, the Rock of Ages and Planet Abba. Saturday kicks off at 10.30am with entertainment and the fun continues until 10pm. Sunday starts at noon and continues until 8pm.

Free admission.