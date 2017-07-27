Lifesaving teams captured in stunning photo shoot

HM Coastguard joined up with RNLI teams along the coast for a unique photo shoot to highlight how they work together to save lives.

The pictures were organised to show how when the teams work together they make a force to be reckoned with.

Picture by Ceri Oakes.

Steve Hart, senior coastal operations officer for HM Coastguard said: “We want everyone to enjoy the coast – we love it too. Don’t forget though it can be a dangerous and unforgiving place for the unwary. Check tides, look at local information about currents. But people do get caught out. That’s why we’ve got your back. It’s why we train. We’re ready to help, to search to rescue and to save."

Helen Williams, RNLI area lifesaving manager for Wearside & North Yorkshire added: "There are around 165 accidental drownings around the UK each year. As we head to the summer holidays we want to remind people to stay safe when they visit the North Yorkshire coast. The beach is a great place to visit and relax during your time off but we urge people to be aware of the dangers."

"Our advice is to always swim at a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags. If you see someone in difficulty raise the alarm by alerting a nearby lifeguard or calling 999 and asking for the coastguard. If you find yourself in trouble, FLOAT, remember to Respect the Water."

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you’re in trouble on the coast or you see someone else who is.