Lifeboat crew dispatched twice to rescue beachgoers cut off by rising tide

Whitby RNLI are urging people to check tide times after two call-outs to rescue people cut off by the sea.

Lifeboat crews were dispatched twice yesterday (Sunday April 9) before 12.30pm as temperatures soared to around 20°C.

They were responding to reports that people had been cut off by the tide as they were out enjoying glorious sunshine yesterday.

No-one was injured during the two call-outs, but the RNLI tweeted: "Two call outs today for Whitby RNLI. We rescued some people cut off by the tide. Always check the tide times when enjoying the beach."

Tide times for this week can be found here and by regularly checking Whitby Gazette site.