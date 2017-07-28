Life-sized Endeavour replica to go up for auction

A life-sized replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is set to go under the hammer at an auction in Lincoln this August.

And there have been calls from some members of the public in Whitby to bring the ship to town.

The replica was first built in 1993 and has been based in Stockton for the vast majority of that time.

It is the only full-size replica of the world-renowned ship in the Northern Hemisphere, and is one of only two such vessels in the world.

Steeped in history, the HM Endeavour is of immense interest, and currently houses a museum, catering facilities and also provides a unique facility for events, private functions, weddings; corporate and educational events, re-enactments; commercial filming; themed events, and for potential use as accommodation.

Despite currently being landlocked the auctioneers have said it could be transported into open water where it is capable of being towed.

Terry Woodcock, proprietor, chief auctioneer and valuer of unique auctions said: "This is a superb opportunity for someone to acquire a unique vessel with history, but it could also offer a lucrative business proposition to an investor or an exciting endeavour for someone with a pioneering spirit."

Originally built at a cost of 2.5 million, the incredible vessel complete with masts and rigging, is to be sold at auction on Sunday August 27 at 9am at Unique Auction House, Lincoln.

The original Endeavour was built in Whitby and carried Captain Cook and his crew on his voyage down under, where he discovered Australia and New Zealand.