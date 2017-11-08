Letters: Seeking information on war memorials of Whitby area

Do Whitby Gazette readers know of any hidden or unusual war memorials in the Whitby and District area?

Whitby Civic Society members are taking part in the First World War Memorials Programme launched in 2014, which aims to inspire local communities across the country to survey and conserve their war memorials to ensure that by the end of the centenary of the First World War, as many war memorials as possible are in good condition and fitting tributes to the fallen.

To undertake such a task we need to ensure that the whereabouts and accessibility of all memorials is known.

Can we therefore please ask your readers to share with the Civic Society any information they have on war memorials in this area.

Where a memorial is in a remote location, a grid reference would be appreciated.

The Civic Society is looking to mount an exhibition on ‘Civic Day’ June 23, 2018, reflecting the location, accessibility and most importantly the history of those who are commemorated by our local war memorials.

The aim of the project is to honour the fallen of all wars.

Please could all communications in response to this request be sent to Whitby_civic_society@yahoo.co.uk or contact Joyce on 07733 615650.

Joyce Stangoe

St Andrew’s Road

Whitby