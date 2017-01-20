Letter: Proper defence plans should be in place

Re: the aftermath of the latest flood event in Whitby.

It would seem that all the agencies involved did an excellent job getting sandbags in place, being on hand at the height of the threat and clearing debris up afterwards.

But if Scarborough Borough Council had done as it should and put the very considerable income from the harbour back into Whitby harbour, there would have been sufficient funding, including the piers, to have created further defences to protect the vulnerable areas in the upper harbour.

Some thought would soon create a barrier that would save both money and stress to those homes and businesses that now face flooding threats on an all to regular basis.

This proper use of the very considerable income generated by our harbour is what the Fight 4 Whitby group are campaigning for.

John Freeman

Market Place

Whitby