Letter: My admiration for Heartbeat creator

I remember Tricia Penrose as Gina Ward and Mark Jordon as PC Phil Bellamy acting beside a Mini outside the Aidensfield Arms when I first visited Goathland with my wife and two teenage daughters back in 2006.

My wife and the girls had been watching Heartbeat. I had not. Now I have.

The area and the village of Goathland, wonderful York and admirable Whitby, became favourite travelling goals for my wife and me all the following years.

And being a writer myself, I found it interesting that Peter Walker also wrote about Fr Nicholas Postgate, the Martyr of the Moors.

Writing this in a cottage in Yorkshire, I send some warm thoughts to the memory of the creator of Heartbeat on the day of his funeral.

Helge Torvund,

Poet, Norway