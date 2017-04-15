Letter: Idea of closing toilets beggars belief

Once again, the Whitby area toilets are in the news and a shake-up is proposed.

Toilets are the most basic important need in any modern country, to be maintained to a standard as high as possible by the borough council, the same ones who take the car park money.

On balance, toilet costs are no problem. I would ask why?

After the war, great politicians like Lord Hailsham, Rab Butler, thought it was essential to have slum housing cleared and toilets in every village and town.

And today, council leaders are quite happy to offload the same to any Tom, Dick and Harry and to even think of closures beggars belief.

Phil Saunby,

Skelton Road, Brotton