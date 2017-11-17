Letter: I’ll be forced to take court action over “tea” and “cake”

The brazen cheek of Betty’s Tearoom to imply that the term “Fat Rascal” has anything to do with them predates them by a long way.

As a consequence of this, I would like to forewarn readers - and Betty’s Tearoom in particular - that at the beginning of 2018, I shall be trademarking the terms “Christmas cake” (a fruit cake covered in marzipan and royal icing) and also “tea” (a hot drink made with dried leaves from the tea plant to which various things can be added).

I am also considering the term “fish and chips”.

All of these have been made by me for over 40 years now and I want to be sure I can keep the term for myself.

If Betty’s, or anyone else come to that, uses these terms from then on, I shall be sadly forced to take them to court.

Heather Wort

Margrove Park

Boosbeck