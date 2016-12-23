Letter: Help me find photo of Walmsley’s hut

I am hoping that one of your readers can help me. I would love to find a photograph showing a wooden hut at the top of Robin Hood’s Bay bank which was there in the 1930s and 1940s.

It was on the right hand side, going down, and was approximately where there are now steps up to a children’s playground and seats to admire the view.

This hut was the studio belonging to my great grandfather J Ulric Walmsley, a local artist, and it was where visitors at the time bought paintings from him.

I am sure that somebody, somewhere must have a photo with this hut on it without perhaps even realising it.

I have asked the Fylingdales Local History Group but it seems they cannot help, although they have kindly helped me with other research.

If anyone is able to find a photograph, I would be delighted as indeed would other members of The Walmsley Society.

I can be contacted at richard.wilson123@btinternet.com with any details. Thank you.

Frances Wilson

The Walmsley Society

Hartlepool