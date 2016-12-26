Letter: Gun cartridge hazard to Whitby’s marine life

In the pleasant winter sunshine, my wife and I enjoyed a lovely stroll along the beach from Whitby to Sandsend.

Sadly, I spent quite a lot of time picking up used shotgun cartridges that had obviously washed down the river from farmer’s fields further upstream.

The plastic in shotgun shells can take a thousand years to degrade and the small pieces are often eaten by fish or seabirds thinking it is food.

This plastic kills the marine life and ends up back in the food chain and on our dinner plates.

Could farmers of the fields think before they abandon empty shells and put them in their pocket and dispose of them in a bin at home?

Mark Vesey

Royal Avenue

Scarborough