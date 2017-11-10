Letter: Concerns over phone mast in Staithes

No-one could deny that for half a century Staithes Athletic Club has been a great asset to the village, both socially and in sporting matters.

My father was a great supporter of village sport and we have sponsored cricket teams at Staithes for years in recognition of this, and in the belief it was money well spent.

However the attitude of the club as regards siting a mobile phone mast on its field to obtain a financial a windfall from commercial interests has had such a divisive impact on members and villagers alike.

Surely the club needs the goodwill of all these people to survive at a time when pubs and clubs across the country are in decline.

The people involved with Staithes Community Initiative have no wish to see Staithes club fail, they just want things to get back to normal.

Their argument that the club field is unsuitable on grounds of visible impact, devaluation of property and possible issues with health, coupled with their assertion that more suitable sites are on offer, seems hard to dispute.

It seems a pity that their arguments, plus their offer of community fundraising support for the club, has seemingly met with an antagonistic response.

With regard to the plans of Staithes Community Initiative to try to improve the quality of village life, we would like to wish them all the best.

Irene Ward

Fox and Hounds

Dalehouse, Staithes