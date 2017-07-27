Lauren performing key role in The Gruffalo stage production

A Whitby actress will take a stroll through the deep, dark woods as she plays a starring role in a stage production of a children’s classic.

Lauren Scott-Berry will be searching for hazelnuts and trying to evade the cunning Fox as she plays Mouse in a 55-minute production, The Gruffalo Live, which is touring the UK.

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood as she meets the eccentric old Owl and party-mad Snake in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures?

Lauren was born and grew up in Whitby, attending East Whitby, Eskdale School and Whitby Community College.

Lauren has always loved performing, moving to London in 2009 to take up her place on the Certificate of Higher Education in Theatre Arts course at a top London drama school, East 15 Acting School.

Lauren went on to train on a postgraduate Acting Course at Drama Studio London. Since graduating in 2014, Lauren has performed in a diverse range of productions, including two music videos, one with pop star Nathan Sykes, a More4 documentary, Hitler: The Rise and Fall, Alan Ayckbourn’s Time Of My Life which received an Off West End Theatre Award nomination and a summer tour of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Nights Dream.

The Gruffalo Live is full of songs, laughs and scary fun for children aged three and up and their grown-ups. See the show at the West Yorkshire Playhouse until Sunday (July 30).