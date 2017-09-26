Search

Latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

All the cases were heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

The following were sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Charles Payne, 25, of Roscoe Street: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £150 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.

Dominic Barber, 24, of Herdborough Road, Eastfield: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for threatening behaviour.

Jason Flack, 20, of Merrydale, Eastfield: Ordered to pay a £249 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for threatening behaviour.

Marcus Mockridge, 20, of Herdborough, Eastfield: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for threatening behaviour.

Gary Warwick, 34, of North Marine Road: Jailed for 18 weeks and ordered to pay a £15 surcharge for assault by beating.

James Holmes, 30, of Phoenix Drive: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, excluded from The Plough Inn, Lebberston for two years and ordered to pay £200 compensation, £115 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to assault by beating, resisting a constable and being drunk while in charge of a child.

Kieran Taylor, 20, of Scalby Road: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £15 compensation and a £20 surcharge after admitting to theft, fraud and breaching a suspended sentence order.

Elliot Galway, 32, of NFA: Ordered to pay an £80 fine and £30 surcharge for criminal damage.

Karl Swales, 46, of Trafalgar Square: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 fine, 65p compensation and £170 surcharge after admitting three counts of theft and offending while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Harley France, 19, of Hildenley Close: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £150 compensation for ABH.

Stephen Hirstle, 31, of Durham Street: Driving record endorsed with six points and ordered to pay a £184 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for careless driving, failing to stop following an accident and failing to give details over to the third party.

Paul Kelwick, 58, of Broomfield Terrace, Whitby: Disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drink driving.

Julia Robinson, 47, of Castlegate, Malton: Ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to being in possession of diamorphine and breaching a conditional discharge order.

Christopher Temple, 29, of Granby Place: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge for being in possession of an imitation firearm and breaching a conditional discharge order.

Gary Thomas, 34. of Royal Avenue: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge for two counts of theft, being in possession of heroin and subutex while subject to a conditional discharge order.

Darren Walters, 31, of Ramshill Road: Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, five-year restraining order made and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation after admitting to criminal damage and being found guilty of assault by beating.

Jason Anderson, 26, of Wagtail Crescent, Whitby: Jailed for six months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for being in possession of a lock knife.

Emma Brecken, 38, of Wagtail Crescent, Whitby: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £100 costs for being in possession of a kitchen knife.

Sara Medley, 49, of Filey Road, Flixton: Ordered to pay a £120 in fines, £100 costs and a £30 surcharge for two counts of driving a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements.

Michael Wollstencroft, 63, of Garth End Road, West Ayton: Disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £25 fine, £30 surcharge and £40 costs for one count of speeding.

Jason Booker, 49, of Sandsend Road, Whitby: Community order made, driving record endorsed with 10 points and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.

Megan Raw, 21, of Main Street, Kirby Misperton: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £292 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.

Jade Thompson, 22, of Cornucopia Close, Norton: Community order made and ordered to pay £150 compensation and an £85 surcharge assault by beating, assaulting a constable and using threatening behaviour.

Christopher Holland, 41, of The Glade: Disqualified from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine and £30 surcharge for drink driving and driving without a licence.

Ian Randall, 69, of Church Hill, Reighton: Ordered to pay a £65 fine and a £30 surcharge for failing to surrender to custody.

Christopher Hyde, 28, of Murchison Street: Jailed for eight weeks concurrent and ordered to pay £200 compensation for attempting to trespass with intent to steal.

Mitchell Johnson, 22, of Clark Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs for criminal damage.

Megan Rogers, 23, of Longwestgate: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of assaulting a constable, one count of resisting a constable and breaching a community order.

Patrick Vaughan, 19, of Wentworth Mews, Malton: Disqualified from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay a £290 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drink driving.

Gurdeep Dhale, 34, of Market Place, Pickering: Ordered to pay a £120 fine, £203.34 in vehicle excise back duty and £85 costs for driving an unlicenced vehicle.

Ahmed Miftahi, 24, of Fieldside: Community order made and ordered to pay £340 compensation after admitting to assault by beating, assaulting a constable and two counts of criminal damage.

Sally Scott, 39, of Dean Road: Ordered to pay a £260 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for dishonestly claiming housing benefit.

Christopher Holroyd, 46, of Oxcliff: Ordered to pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs for assaulting a constable.

Zac Rhodes, 26, of Lisvane Rise: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order made and ordered to pay £120 compensation and £150 costs for using threatening behaviour.

Neil Blake, 35, of Cromwell Terrace: Community order made and ordered to pay £134.15 compensation for three counts of theft.

Paul Craine, 49, of North Marine Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £74.80 compensation for three counts of theft an one count of being in possession of cannabis.

Karen Stubbings, 51, of Lismore Road: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge after admitting one count of theft.