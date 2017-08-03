Search

Latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

All of the cases were heard at Scarborough Magistrates' Court
The following were sentenced at Scarborough Magistrates' Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Richard Boustead, 30, of Linden Road, Newby: Ordered to pay a £40 fine and £30 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Michael Copeland, 31, of NFA: Ordered to pay a £123 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for threatening behaviour.

Callum Low, 18, of Norwood Street: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge for threatening behaviour.

Melvin Pigg, 62, of Primrose Valley, Filey: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for exposing himself in public.

Sofiye Koch, 28, of Trafalgar Square: Jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £4 compensation for one count of theft and offending while subject to a suspended sentence.

Laura Griffiths, 30, Castlegate, Malton: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge after admitting to failing to surrender and being found guilty of assault by beating.

Eric Hall, 31, of Hertford Close, Eastfield: Community order made and ordered to pay £125 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to assault, assault by beating and resisting a constable.

Paul Major, 27, of Seaton Close, Staithes: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Daniel Oroszlan, 30, of Dean Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £300 compensation after admitting to one count of criminal damage.

Jamie Deyes, 20, of Seamer Road: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, restraining order made and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for assault by beating.

Joseph Hogarth, 21, of Goldsborough Lane to Overdale, Goldsborough: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.

Thomas Jameson, 28, of Hoxton Road: Disqualified from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay a £666 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.

Nina Smith, 37, of Muston Road, Filey: Jailed for six weeks for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Aiden Wheller, 36, of Heathcliffe Gardens: Ordered to pay £100 fines, £138 compensation, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for two counts of theft.

James Haylett, 40, of Filey Road, Flixton: Jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for two counts of theft and offending while subject to a community order.

Louise Haycock, 46, of Byward Drive: Jailed for 13 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £780 compensation for one count of theft.

Joseph Tenge, 21, of Market Place, Pickering: Jailed for 14 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting to using threatening behaviour while subject to a suspended sentence.

Michelle Bonas, 48, of Oxcliff: Ordered to pay a £50 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for being drunk and disorderly.

Benjamin Freer, 21, of Wreyfield Drive: Ordered to pay a £166 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for being in possession of cannabis.

Emma Seed, 26, of Kingfisher Drive, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for being in possession of diazepam.

Clare Ellis, 53, of Railway Street, Malton: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and £20 surcharge for one count of theft.

Richard Rhodes, 42, of High Lane, Beadlam: Ordered to pay a £320 fine, £80 compensation, £32 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of theft.

Gerard Mawson, 44, of Wooler Street: Jailed for 26 weeks and ordered to pay £115 compensation for one count of theft, two counts of attempted theft and one count of criminal damage.

Sarah Gell, 39, of Phoenix Drive: Disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Matthew Kendall, 24, of Cambridge Street: Community order to continue and ordered to pay £60 costs for failing to comply with a community order.

Nicholas Radley-Holmes, 28, of Tinley Gardens, Kirkbymoorside: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Kyle Rees, 25, of Beulah Terrace: Ordered to pay a £70 fine, £70 costs and £20 surcharge for driving without valid insurance.

Joseph Smith, 37, of Yorkersgate, Malton: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage.

Philip Matthews, 33, of Edgehill Road: Disqualified from driving for 14 days, community order made and ordered to pay a £400 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs for criminal damage.

Peter Hartas, 51, of Newton Street, Whitby: Disqualified from driving for 16 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 surcharge for drink driving.

Paul Carrick, 52, of West Road, Filey: Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for intending to supply cannabis and amphetamine.

Hugh Brown, 37, of Trafalgar Street West: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Stacie Ludford, 27, of Well Court, Whitby: Jailed for 13 weeks for offending while subject to a suspended sentence.

Danielle Russell, 41, of NFA: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £3.50 compensation for theft and being drunk and disorderly.

Alexander Dickinson, 37, of Scarborough Road, Filey: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £500 costs and a £20 surcharge for making a false tachograph entry.

David Mansfield, 51, of Burniston Road: Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs for three counts of fraudulently using an incorrect registration number, three counts of driving without valid insurance and two counts of driving a vehicle without an MOT.

Robert Adams, 19, of Willow Garth: Community order made and ordered to pay £300 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs for criminal damage.

James Clark, 46, of Aberdeen Walk: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 surcharge for being in possession of cannabis.

Stephanie Johnson, 24, of Blueberry Way: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation for two counts of assaulting a constable and one count of resisting a constable and being drunk and disorderly.

Adrian Norman, 54, of Woodland Avenue: Community order made and ordered to pay £50 compensation for assaulting and resisting a police constable.