Latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):
Rachael Burgess, 41, of Scalby Road: Ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge amd £50 costs for using threatening behaviour.
Liam Hirstle, 26, of Livingstone Road: Disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £215 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.
Mark Nicholson, 21, of Norwood Street: Jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay £115 compensation after admitting to failing to surrender to custody, offending during a suspended sentence and being found guilty of theft.
John Goacher, 45, of Victoria Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £200 compensation after admitting to two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage.
Dean Griffiths, 45, of Newborough: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £5.79 after pleading guilty to one count of theft.
Aaron Burns, 23, of Bracken Hill: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £150 costs for assaulting a constable.
Daniel McCarthy, 29, of Auckland Way, Whitby: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 surcharge and £205 costs after admitting to assault by beating.
Ian MacGregor, 33, of Commercial Street, Norton: Disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £162 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after failing to provide a specimen of blood.
Kevin Monkman, 61, of Manham Hill, Eastfield: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £20 compensation, £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage.
David Ward, 54, of Alga Terrace: Jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £114.40 compensation after admitting three counts of theft and breaching a bail condition.
Liam Kitching, 32, of Bracken Hill: Community order made and ordered to pay a £50 fine and £85 surcharge for assaulting a constable, failing to comply with supervision requirements and one count of criminal damage.
Gerard Zybowski, 49, of Crown Terrace: Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £60 costs after failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order.
Edwin Arthur, 35, of Whitby Road, Pickering: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to drug driving.
Warren Bulmer, 22, of Bramble Way, Scalby: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.
Darcy Woodward, 30, of Tennyson Avenue: Discharged conditionally for 18 months and ordered to pay £125 compensation after admitting two counts of assaulting a constable.
Joseph Burnett, 27, of Overdale, Eastfield: Community order made and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting three counts of assaulting a police constable.
Sarah Miles, 22, of Wooler Street: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge for one count of theft.
Paul Nichol, 46, of Murray Street, Filey: Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs after breaching a restraining order.
Claire Ross, 31, of Mount View Close: Jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for one count of theft and offending during a suspended sentence.
Paul Hindle, 38, of Princess Royal Terrace: Jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting failing to surrender to custody and theft.
Julie Allison, 48, of Herdborough Road, Eastfield: Ordered to pay a £200 fine and £30 surcharge after admitting to being in possession of a class B drug and failing to surrender.
Michael White, 37, of St Hildas Terrace, Whitby: Community order and restraining order made and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation after admitting five counts of assault by beating and breaching a bail condition.
Stuart Bocock, 63, of Birch Grove, Sleights: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs after admitting to assault by beating.
Jonathon Layton, 42, of Coach Road, Sleights: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs after admitting to assault by beating.
Craig Spurr, 38, of North Marine Road: Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting to theft and assaulting a constable.
Samantha Sillitoe, 45, of Alum Drive, Sleights: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.
Robert Cooper, of Pinfold Road, Cayton: Community order to continue and ordered to pay £60 costs after failing to comply with community order.
Michael Devlin, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Malton: Community order made and ordered to pay £74.42 compensation after admitting to theft, being in possession of cannabis and offending during a suspended sentence.
Kieran Mealor, 23, of Pavillion Terrace: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years, restraining order made and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £100 costs after admitting two counts of assault by beating.
David Welham, 28, of Abbots Road, Whitby: Community order and restraining order made and ordered to pay £169.99 compensation, £300 costs and £85 surcharge after admitting to assault, assault by beating and criminal damage.
James Partner, 20, of Green Lane, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for one year and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to being in possession of an air weapon.
Guy Whiting, 65, of NFA: Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour and resisting a constable.
Nathan Greaves, 18, of NFA: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge after obstructing and resisting a constable.
Sarah Winzar, 49, of Beckett Close, Nawton: Disqualified from driving for 48 months, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.
Laura Brady, 25, of Clifton Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £5.30 compensation for resisting a constable and theft.
Stephen Jowett, 53, of Yorkersgate, Malton: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.
Owen Rogalewski, 27, of Esplanade, Whitby: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.
