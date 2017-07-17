Latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates' Court

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated):

Rachael Burgess, 41, of Scalby Road: Ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge amd £50 costs for using threatening behaviour.

Liam Hirstle, 26, of Livingstone Road: Disqualified from driving for 14 months and ordered to pay a £215 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.

Mark Nicholson, 21, of Norwood Street: Jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay £115 compensation after admitting to failing to surrender to custody, offending during a suspended sentence and being found guilty of theft.

John Goacher, 45, of Victoria Road: Community order made and ordered to pay £200 compensation after admitting to two counts of assault by beating and one count of criminal damage.

Dean Griffiths, 45, of Newborough: Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation of £5.79 after pleading guilty to one count of theft.

Aaron Burns, 23, of Bracken Hill: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £150 costs for assaulting a constable.

Daniel McCarthy, 29, of Auckland Way, Whitby: Community order made and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 surcharge and £205 costs after admitting to assault by beating.

Ian MacGregor, 33, of Commercial Street, Norton: Disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £162 fine, £85 costs and a £30 surcharge after failing to provide a specimen of blood.

Kevin Monkman, 61, of Manham Hill, Eastfield: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay £20 compensation, £20 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of criminal damage.

David Ward, 54, of Alga Terrace: Jailed for 20 weeks and ordered to pay £114.40 compensation after admitting three counts of theft and breaching a bail condition.

Liam Kitching, 32, of Bracken Hill: Community order made and ordered to pay a £50 fine and £85 surcharge for assaulting a constable, failing to comply with supervision requirements and one count of criminal damage.

Gerard Zybowski, 49, of Crown Terrace: Jailed for 12 months, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £60 costs after failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order.

Edwin Arthur, 35, of Whitby Road, Pickering: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £400 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to drug driving.

Warren Bulmer, 22, of Bramble Way, Scalby: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.

Darcy Woodward, 30, of Tennyson Avenue: Discharged conditionally for 18 months and ordered to pay £125 compensation after admitting two counts of assaulting a constable.

Joseph Burnett, 27, of Overdale, Eastfield: Community order made and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting three counts of assaulting a police constable.

Sarah Miles, 22, of Wooler Street: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge for one count of theft.

Paul Nichol, 46, of Murray Street, Filey: Jailed for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs after breaching a restraining order.

Claire Ross, 31, of Mount View Close: Jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for one count of theft and offending during a suspended sentence.

Paul Hindle, 38, of Princess Royal Terrace: Jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting failing to surrender to custody and theft.

Julie Allison, 48, of Herdborough Road, Eastfield: Ordered to pay a £200 fine and £30 surcharge after admitting to being in possession of a class B drug and failing to surrender.

Michael White, 37, of St Hildas Terrace, Whitby: Community order and restraining order made and ordered to pay a £85 surcharge, £85 costs and £200 compensation after admitting five counts of assault by beating and breaching a bail condition.

Stuart Bocock, 63, of Birch Grove, Sleights: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs after admitting to assault by beating.

Jonathon Layton, 42, of Coach Road, Sleights: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs after admitting to assault by beating.

Craig Spurr, 38, of North Marine Road: Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge after admitting to theft and assaulting a constable.

Samantha Sillitoe, 45, of Alum Drive, Sleights: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.

Robert Cooper, of Pinfold Road, Cayton: Community order to continue and ordered to pay £60 costs after failing to comply with community order.

Michael Devlin, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Malton: Community order made and ordered to pay £74.42 compensation after admitting to theft, being in possession of cannabis and offending during a suspended sentence.

Kieran Mealor, 23, of Pavillion Terrace: Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for two years, restraining order made and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £100 costs after admitting two counts of assault by beating.

David Welham, 28, of Abbots Road, Whitby: Community order and restraining order made and ordered to pay £169.99 compensation, £300 costs and £85 surcharge after admitting to assault, assault by beating and criminal damage.

James Partner, 20, of Green Lane, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for one year and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting to being in possession of an air weapon.

Guy Whiting, 65, of NFA: Fined £500 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £620 costs after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour and resisting a constable.

Nathan Greaves, 18, of NFA: Community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge after obstructing and resisting a constable.

Sarah Winzar, 49, of Beckett Close, Nawton: Disqualified from driving for 48 months, community order made and ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs for drink driving.

Laura Brady, 25, of Clifton Street: Community order made and ordered to pay £5.30 compensation for resisting a constable and theft.

Stephen Jowett, 53, of Yorkersgate, Malton: Discharged conditionally for six months and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge for being drunk and disorderly.

Owen Rogalewski, 27, of Esplanade, Whitby: Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs for drug driving.