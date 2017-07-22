Larkin about – poet’s colourful life set for Esk Valley stage

The intriguing life of acclaimed poet Philip Larkin comes under the microscope in this summer’s production by Esk Valley Theatre Company.

Rehearsals for Larkin With Women get under way next week ahead of the stage production, which runs from August 10 to September 2 in Glaisdale.

Isla Carter.

A man who was known by some as the Hermit of Hulland by others as the Don Juan of Hull, Philip Larkin had an intriguing private life and juggled the love of three very different women over a period of 30 years.

This touching and humorous play reveals the influence three women had on his work, and how they were influenced by him.

Larkin With Women won the TMA Best New Play Award in 2000.

Directed by Mark Stratton and produced by Sheila Carter, Larkin With Women – starring Jonathan Pembroke, Georgina Sutton, Isla Carter and Hayley Doherty – is proving popular, with advance ticket sales going well.

Snap up yours by calling the booking office on 01947 897587.