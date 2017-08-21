Land Rover rolled onto side in Hinderwell crash

Have your say

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash near Whitby where one car had rolled onto its side.

Fire crews from Whitby, Lythe and Loftus were called to the A174 at Hinderwell following reports of a collision between a Land Rover and a Honda.

The Land Rover had rolled onto its side in the incident but the three occupants, two adults and a child, were out of the vehicle on the crews arrival.

They suffered minor injuries during the collision which happened on Saturday August 19 at around 10.30am.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were also outside of the vehicle and uninjured.

Fire crews made both vehicles safe and cleared fuel and oil spills.