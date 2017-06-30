Keys handed over as town council completes loo takeover

Whitby Town Council has completed the takeover of most of the town's toilets from Scarborough Borough Council.

Whitby Mayor, Cllr Noreen Wilson, was joined by borough council cabinet member, Cllr Mike Cockerill at Whitby's new Pier Road facilities.

The new toilet block opens in Whitby. Picture: Sam Jones.

Cllr Cockerill said: "We were aware of the need to get the toilets built in time for the main season and we aimed for the end of June. As you will see, that target date has been achieved and I would wish to pay tribute to all those involved, including the architects, the planners, engineers, officers and the contractors. I also include colleagues on Cabinet that wholeheartedly supported his project."

Speaking about the condition of the Khyber pass toilets, he added: "The toilets across the road have not been satisfactory for some time and it was agreed that rather than putting money into refurbishing them, the better option, offering better value for money, was to look at building a new facility."

Ward Cllr Joe Plant said the new toilets were welcome, especially as they are more accessible to disabled people. He said: "We have been fighting for new toilets for some time because the Khyber Pass toilets have been in a terrible state for a number of years. It's a fantastic achievement and it's great that Whitby Town Council will be running the toilets - I wish them the best in the future."

