A kayaker who got into difficulties off the Yorkshire coast had a lucky escape when a passing boat picked him up.

The man was seen struggling against the tide in his craft near Runswick Bay on Friday afternoon.

As the Staithes and Runswick lifeboat was launched, the kayaker was picked up by passing survey vessel the Humber Guardian.

He was then transferred to the inshore lifeboat Sheila & Dennis Tongue III and after a medical check-up he was was returned with his kayak to the beach.