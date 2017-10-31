Just four Scarborough councillors could go in money-saving plan

Scarborough could lose just four of its 50 borough councillors as part of a scheme to save money in local authorities.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking people across Scarborough to comment on its draft proposals for new council ward boundaries.

The original plan was to cut the councillors down to 40.

This was revised to 45 and now 46.

An eleven-week public consultation on the recommendations begins today and will end on 15 January 2018.

The consultation is open to anyone who wants to have their say on new council wards, ward boundaries and ward names across Scarborough.

The Commission’s draft recommendations propose that the Scarborough should have 46 councillors in the future, four fewer than the current arrangements.

The recommendations also outline how those councillors should represent eight three-councillor wards, ten two-councillor wards and two one-councillor wards across the borough.

The plans mean all but three of the council’s existing wards could change.

The full recommendations and detailed interactive maps are available on the Commission’s website at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk. Hard copies of the Commission’s report and maps will also be available to view at council buildings.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are publishing proposals for a new pattern of wards across Scarborough and we are keen to hear what local people think of the recommendations.

“Over the next eleven weeks, we are asking local people to tell us if they agree with the proposals or if not, how they can be improved.

“Our review aims to deliver electoral equality for local voters. This means that each councillor represents a similar number of people so that everyone’s vote in council elections is worth roughly the same regardless of where you live.

“We also want to ensure that our proposals reflect the interests and identities of local communities across Scarborough and that the pattern of wards can help the council deliver effective local government to local people.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive whoever they are from and whether your evidence applies to the whole borough or just part of it."