The number of people claiming jobseeker’s allowance in Whitby and Scarborough has fallen by 65% in the last five years, with a 78% drop among those aged 18 to 24.

The last year has seen a more steady decline, with 860 people claiming benefits - 40 less than last year, with 145 of those aged 18 to 24.

The figure across Yorkshire generally is also one of improvement, with the levels of unemployment at their lowest since 2005 - with only 4.7% of people unemployed.

Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds said: “The strength of the economy is helping people of all ages find work, from someone starting their first job after leaving education, to those who might be starting a new career later in life.

“There’s good news in Yorkshire and the Humber, where the unemployment rate is down 1.1% points to 4.7%, the lowest since 2005. There are 2.56 million people in work, up 27,000 on the year with the employment rate up 1.2% points to 73.7%.

“But there is more to do, and we will continue to build on our achievements through our employment programmes and the work of Jobcentre Plus.”

The national picture shows that a record number of people are now in work, the highest level since records began in 1971.

The figures, released by the Office of National Statistics, also show that unemployment is at 4.3%, the lowest since 1975.

The increase is due to people of all ages finding work, with employment levels of those over 50 in work reaching a record high, youth unemployment falling by over 40% since 2010 and the proportion of young people who are unemployed and not in full time education dropping below 5% for the first time. These record figures have been driven by increases in full-time and permanent work. In the last year there has been a shift from part-time to full-time employment, 20,000 fewer people relying on zero hour contracts and full-time and permanent employment are both at a record high.

People looking for work are encouraged to follow @jcpinhumber on Twitter for more insight about upcoming retail jobs in Whitby and Scarborough.