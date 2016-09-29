Jeremy Clarkson to shoot new show in North Yorkshire - after what happened last time, what could possibly go wrong?

THE RACE was on today to bag tickets for Jeremy Clarkson’s new motoring show in Whitby.

It will be Clarkson’s first filming engagement in the county since a bust-up with a producer at the Simonstone Hall Hotel in the Dales cost him his job on the BBC’s Top Gear.

Clarkson is co-hosting The Grand Tour with former BBC co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond. The series will be screened from November 18 on Amazon Prime.

Today, the producers announced that the studio elements for one of the episodes would be shot against the dramatic coastal backdrop of Whitby on October 13 and 14.

Audience tickets are being allocated to Amazon customers, who have just two days to apply.

The Whitby recording will take place in a giant tent, over two days. It is the first UK filming date for the series, following shoots in the US and South Africa.

Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond in The Grand Tour

Jay Marine, vice president of Amazon Video Europe, said: “We were blown away by the customer demand for tickets to our studio tent recordings in Johannesburg and California and today we are excited to announce that the guys are coming home.

“Our first UK stop on The Grand Tour will be the historic North Yorkshire town of Whitby, so we invite fans to get in early to join Jeremy, Richard and James for thrills, spills and fish and chips by the seaside.”

The Grand Tour, which is being shot in ultra high definition, will be available to members of Amazon’s Prime service, and beamed on to smart TVs, streaming media players and games consoles. It will also be viewable on the web.

Amazon said: “Customers can apply for tickets to this recording, which will take place in a giant tent in front of a live studio audience, at www.amazon.co.uk/GTGuestlist. Entries are only open for two days and will close at midnight on Friday 30th September. Successful applicants will be contacted over the next few weeks.”

Expectations are high for Clarkson’s new show, especially following the disappointing relaunch of Top Gear on BBC2 in the summer. The new host, Chris Evans, quit after the show failed to attract viewers in sufficient numbers.