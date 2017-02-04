Jean pens a lasting legacy to her family

Whitby woman Jean Firth has penned a collection of short stories and poems as a legacy to her family.

“The whole concept of the book was not that it was going tobe published,” said Jean, “it was ‘what can I do to leave a memento’ – as I can’t do marathons or a bungee jump.”

Copies of Jean’s book, House Full, stories & poetry (inset) are on sale at Whitby Bookshop for £7.99, with £4 donated from the sale of each book to the Alzheimer’s Society as she lost her husband Michael to the illness just over a year ago. There are tales of love and comradeship as well as ghost stories.

Jean, of West Thorpe, added: “It was about combining the memory and doing something for charity.”