ITV looking for Whitby singletons for current series of Love Island

Are you looking for love? Well you could be in luck as ITV2's Love Island is looking for people from Whitby to appear on the show.

The popular show, that focuses on creating couples in order for the contestants to find love, has been a guilty pleasure for millions of people.

Would you like to join Alex and Montana on Love Island? Applications close on July 7.

The islanders are based in a luxurious villa in Majorca for seven weeks with the successful couple leaving the house with the prize money.

Despite the show starting a month ago, producers are still accepting applications for the current series.

However, people will have to be quick with the deadline for new contestants being July 7.

The casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of a summer of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another - but to remain in paradise; they must win the hearts of the public who ultimately decide who stays on Love Island."

Applicants must:

- be aged at least 18 years of age.

- not be employed or ever been employed by ITV, any of its group companies, GME or the Broadcaster and you must not be an immediate relative or live-in partner of any employees from these companies.

- hold a passport which will be valid for the whole period of 01 May 2017 to 31 August 2017 (inclusive), and any other travel documentation (e.g. visas) required to allow you to travel and stay within the European Union during that period. You also agree to notify us immediately of any change to your passport or travel status.

- be exclusively available to participate in the programme for a minimum of seven consecutive weeks 2017.

You can apply for the current series of Love Island here.