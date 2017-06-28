‘It’s a chance to shine a light on Whitby...’ - Alistair Griffin on upcoming festival

Castleton-born singer-songwriter, Alistair Griffin, says that his hotly anticipated music festival is a “chance to shine a light on Whitby for its talent, its character and culture.”

Whitby Rising is set to return for its second year next month, which has left Alistair feeling “excited”, albeit a little “terrified” when looking at the long range weather forecast!

Last year's Whitby Rising.

Speaking about his desire to bring the event to town, he told the Gazette: “I went to school here and I visit Whitby with my son all the time, and although there’s lots going on in Whitby in the summer, there wasn’t anything quite like this.

“As we look to grow the festival, the community will always be at the heart of the event. We want to build it together.”

He added: “We started working on this year’s event almost as soon as last year’s festival was over. We begin with an empty field and have to bring everything in from tents to toilets, and then fill it with music and people! It can be a bit daunting, but we have a great team and we could never do it without the support of the local community and local businesses.”

The list of acts includes Alistair himself, Kings of Queen, The Gary Barlow Experience, Beth McCarthy, The Raywells, Gurly Wurlys and many more.

The day will see other fun activities including a prosecco bar, local stalls, karaoke and 5-a-side.

Alistair added: "It’s a bigger festival this year, with more bands and acts from near and far, and more things to do for kids and adults. Plus this year you can camp on Saturday night to get that authentic festival experience! We’ll also have a special 'Whitby Rising' ale courtesy of Whitby Brewery."

The festival prides itself on also supporting a local charity, with WetWheels Yorkshire chosen this year. Wetwheels is currently fundraising to bring a specially designed powerboat to Whitby to allow disabled people the chance to experience life at sea.

There's also a lot going on in the build-up to the event, Alistair said: "We are having three Battle of the Bands competitions where the winners get to play at the festival. These are at Caedmon College and Eskdale School, so you’ll be able to hear some fresh, young, local talent. We’re also running music workshops at the schools with Beth McCarthy from The Voice. We also have a Crazy Golf Competition on Wednesday 5th July where teams compete for the Whitby Rising Cup."

There's a chance to get a free ticket to the event if you're willing to volunteer to help with the clean-up. Alistair added: "We do still need a few more volunteers to help on the day and with the clear up, so anyone who’d like to get a free ticket in return for a four hour shift should get in touch with us at: whitbyrising@hotmail.com. We’ll provide the bacon sarnies and the Yorkshire Tea!"

The festival takes place on Saturday, July 22, with gates opening at 11am.. It will be held at Stripes Farm between Whitby and Hawsker.

Tickets are available at: thelittleboxoffice.com/whitbyrising

You can also find out more on Facebook: www.facebook.com/WhitbyRising