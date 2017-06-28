It’s 103 not out for Ann!

Sleights resident Ann Barlow has just celebrated a momentous milestone – her 103rd birthday.

Ann, of Esk Hall Care Home, lived in Leeds for many years, working as a medical secretary at Leeds General Infirmary, later moving to Aysgarth where she became the local organiser for meals on wheels.

She was popular and well-liked by her community. Ann, pictured right, as a young woman, went to live at Esk Hall three years ago, aged 100.

She has always been very independent – her hobbies included sewing, making her own clothes and upholstery.

Ann spent many years travelling with friends around the country until she was 80. She spent some time in Australia but often says it was “too hot”.

