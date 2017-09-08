In Penny’s memory: special night raises £2,500

A fundraising night in memory of Penny Young, who sadly passed away last year aged just two, has raised £2,500 for the ward that cared for her at James Cook Hospital.

The event was held at The Met Lounge and Ballroom last month and saw performances from local bands.

Penny’s mum, Clare McClure, said: “ We would like to thank everyone who supported our fundraising event and the overwhelming support of local businesses and members

of the public for their contributions of prizes for the raffles and their generous money contributions.

“For this we are truly grateful and could not have done it without you.”

She added that the family is now looking to make ‘Just Penny’ a registered charity.

Following the incident there was a huge outpouring of grief throughout the town in support of the toddler and her devastated family.