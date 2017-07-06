Impressive, diverse line-up for festival

The line-up for this year’s Staithes Festival is as impressive and diverse as ever.

The historic fishing village will become one huge art gallery, with local and national artists exhibiting in the quaint, higgledy piggledy houses. Last year, a record-breaking 130 artists exhibited in 90 galleries.

Snazzy artwork at the Staithes Festival. picture: www.whitby-photography.com

Among the attractions at the event this year, on September 9 and 10, is Rock Balancing for Beginners, a knitting workshop and a talk and exhibition from Peter Hicks.

Hicks is a highly regarded landscape artist who lives and works in Danby. He will talk about his work which will include a showing of the film about his life From Dawn to Dusk. Sue Reed recently completed a PhD in knitting, exploring the threads that connect Britain and Norway. Her talk will explain how the symbols, colours and patterns she found in Norway link to Staithes through trade, fishing and the Vikings. She will explore the significance of knitting in people’s lives, through storytelling, dress and ganseys.

Weather and wind permitting, a rock balancing workshop led by local entertainer and photographer Ian Adcock is ‘art and physics entwined: from ardour to zen and beyond’. Ian will run this original hands-on workshop on both days of the festival.

Whitby sculptor Emma Stothard is another festival favourite; find her wire and willow elephant family on the harbour front.

Emma Stothard with her wicker rabbits.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a vibrant musical programme of bands, buskers, and the Men of Staithes Choir.