Immersion heater believed to have caused Whitby bathroom fire

Crews from Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay attended the bathroom fire.
A faulty immersion heater is believed to be the cause of a bathroom fire in Whitby.

Fire crews from Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay were dispatched to a property on Scraper Lane this morning at 3.21am to a report of a bathroom fire.

Crews extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The cause is believed to have been a faulty immersion heater.

No one is believed to have been injured from the incident.