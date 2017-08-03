Immersion heater believed to have caused Whitby bathroom fire

A faulty immersion heater is believed to be the cause of a bathroom fire in Whitby.
Fire crews from Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay were dispatched to a property on Scraper Lane this morning at 3.21am to a report of a bathroom fire.
Crews extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and a positive pressure ventilation fan.
The cause is believed to have been a faulty immersion heater.
No one is believed to have been injured from the incident.
