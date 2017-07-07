‘I daren’t go outside’ – elderly woman terrorised by seagull in her own garden

A Whitby woman has been left fearing for her safety after being terrorised by a seagull in her own garden.

Yvonne Marshall, 78, says a gull has been nesting on her roof, and is so aggressive she now fears venturing outside.

“We have had trouble for about four years now,” she said. “We live in a bungalow and the seagull keeps nesting so we hardly dare go outside.

“We have been attacked. I have opened my back door and they swoop down and make a noise.

“The lady next door is 90 and I’m nearly 80 and we are getting fed up of this.”

Mrs Marshall, who lives on Dundas Gardens, said she reported the concerns four times last year to the borough council, but is yet to see any action.

Mrs Marshall’s comments follow our story last week, where a man told of how he could have been killed when a seagull attacked him while he was working 20 ft up a ladder.

The Gazette has been leading a campaign calling on the borough council to take concerns over seagull attacks more seriously.

Scarborough Council introduced a programme of dispersal earlier this year, at a cost of £36,500, but many have insisted this is making little difference to the serious problem.

The borough council says the programme is not a “quick fix” and that it will take time to see results.

Anyone attacked by a gull is urged to report it at: scarborough.gov.uk/seagulls or by calling 01723 232323.