Hundreds raised at Goth Weekend charity football match

The spirits were high as Stokoemotiv Whitby FC emerged victorious once more over rivals Real Gothic FC at the Whitby Goth Weekend charity football match.

Much to the fan's delight, the boys in black put in a terrific first half performance to lead 1-0 at the break. But it wasn't to last as a quick succession of goals from Stokoe's boys dispelled gothic hopes as the match ended 6-1.

Real Gothic celebrate taking the lead. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Around £700 has been raised for charitable causes, which will be split between The Dalewood Trust, The Willow Foundation and SOS Children's Villages.

The usual array of Real Gothic attire was on display in the stands, which coupled with the returning pair of gothic commentators, made for a gripping atmosphere.

The Whitby ladies also emerged as 6-2 victors over the Sisters of Real in the half-time penalty shootout.

Pictures by Ceri Oakes. Send your Goth Weekend pictures to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk.

Crowds at the Goth Weekend football. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

The half-time penalty shootout. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Real Gothic FC. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Stokoemotiv Whitby FC. Picture: Ceri Oakes.