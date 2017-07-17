Host of family fun at traction engine rally

A packed programme of top steam fair attractions will entertain revellers of all ages at this summer’s Whitby Traction Engine Rally.

There will be more than 30 full sized steam engines as well as an array of fairground organs.

Featuring in the steam engine display will be two stage shows, the Scarborough Fair Collection and the Saunders Collection, which will entertain all with dazzling performances from singers and dancers over the course of the three days. Tractors of all shapes and sizes including highly modified machines will see how far they can pull the purpose-built sledge.

An action-packed arena programme will commence at 10am and run until 5pm with one of the headline attractions being the Jason Smythe Adrenaline Tour Stunt Show.

This consists of motorcycle and quad street style stunts, impressing the audience with quad freestyle jumps over 70ft whilst catching items held 30ft in the air.

Also performing in the main arena will be the popular Ridgeside Falconry and the Ridgeside Lurchers Racing Team. The Crazy Bears Live on Stage will be ready to welcome you to their show.

Smarty, Rocky, Candy, Honey, Popsy, Sweet Tooth and Mr Keiron will entertain you with singing, dancing and magic tricks at various times over the full three days. There is plenty to keep children happy with both old time and modern funfairs, quad rides, a giant inflatable slide and castles, climbing wall, face painting and trampolines.

Whitby Traction Engine Rally is next to Whitby Abbey on Hawsker Lane. Gates open at 10am and close at 5pm on Friday, 11pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.