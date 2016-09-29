‘Hop on, hop off’ service as beer delivered by steam train

It was a case of ‘hop on, hop off’ this week when barrels of locally-brewed beer were loaded on to a steam train ready to be sampled at a beer festival taking place in Goathland.

Whitby Brewery’s own ales, Whitby Whaler and Saltwick Nab, were rolled on to the lunchtime train departing Whitby for Goathland on Tuesday, ready for sampling when the Autumn Steam Gala Beer Festival takes place in Heartbeat village. The event is part of the North York Moors Railway’s Autumn Steam Gala, on from today until Sunday, which has eight different locomotives to see including the 80136, back after having her boiler installed and passing her insurance exam just a month later – a very quick turnaround.

Pictured above from left are: Matthew Donald, volunteer on North York Moors Railway and Richard Wells, director, Whitby Brewery, with barrels of beer for autumn steam gala and beer festival (picture: Duncan Atkins).