Homeless coat collection at Egton pub reaches more than 200

More than 200 coats have been donated to a pub collection in Egton to help keep the homeless warm this winter.

What began as an idea to collect a couple of jackets for homeless people this Christmas has transformed into a full-scale operation at The Wheatsheaf Inn, to keep those living on the streets warm.

Organising the coats into bags



Amy Pulling, the woman behind the drive to collect coats, along with Richard Saltmarsh and her mum Elaine Pulling, said: “About a month ago my mum suggested we collect coats to give out to homeless people.



“I just thought I’d put a post on Facebook asking people for old coats and it’s been seen over 14,000 times and we’ve now collected more than 200 coats.



“People have been so generous, some of the coats are brand new, including some made by Superdry.”



With Amy’s parents currently unable to move around the pub for the volume of coats, the plan is now to take them to a homeless charity in South Shields, Crisis, to be handed out at an organised Christmas dinner.

The coat collection



A lot of effort has gone into the collection and making the coats fit for purpose, Amy said: “My mum has single handedly washed and dried every coat we’ve collected, I think she’s run out of Lenor!”



The next challenge is transporting the array of coats and jackets. “How we are going to get them all in the car is another problem!” Amy said.



The coats will go to three homeless centres in total, helping to keep people warm this festive season.