Hodgson can’t wait for Vase 20-year reunion

Whitby Town’s FA Vase winners are set to reunite this weekend, to celebrate 20 years since becoming champions.

Most of the squad will return to the Turnbull Ground, on Saturday, to take in the Seasiders’ final game of the season, against Hednesford Town.

The club’s all-time leading scorer Paul Pitman will miss out on the reunion, alongside Lawrie Pearson, David Goodchild and Tony Robertson.

Skipper Neil Hodgson (pictured right) will be there, and is looking forward to reliving old memories.

“I know that we can’t get everybody there, because of holidays and so on, which is a bit disappointing,” Hodgson told the Whitby Gazette.

“However, it’s going to be nice to see a few of the lads again.

“It was the highlight of my career and a number of theirs too. Every year it comes up on Facebook and we all share it.

“I didn’t think it (winning the FA Vase) could ever happen to me. I came from local league, then went to Guisborough.

“From there I came to Whitby and did what I wanted to do and won things and the highlight was Wembley.”

The Vase winning side will be paraded on the Turnbull Ground pitch, pre-match, on Saturday.