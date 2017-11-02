Historic 20s and 30s flood pictures up for sale

A large selection of vintage postcards and photocards depicting dramatic flooding in Pickering is to be sold tomorrow in

Tennants Auctioneers’ sale of Stamps, Postcards &Postal Ephemera in their Leyburn salerooms.

Pickering suffered extensively from flooding in the late 1920s and early 1930s.

The images of Pickering underwater are sold alongside other lots of postcards depicting everyday life in Pickering during the early part of the century.

The majority of the photographic postcards were taken by Sydney Smith.

The postcards are available to view today.

The sale will also include more than 600 lots of stamps, postcards and postal ephemera.