Highest honour for Eric after 38 years’ examplary service

A man who has given 38 years of service to Eskdaleside cum Ugglebarnby Parish Council has been made an Honorary Freeman of the Parish.

The scroll bestowing on him the title was presented to Eric Preston, by parish council chairman Cllr Barry Truman, prior to a recent meeting.

The title is the highest honour a parish council can give and it is for persons of distinction and those who, in the council’s opinion, have rendered eminent services to the council’s area.

Mr Preston as held the positions of chairman and vice-chairman at points throughout his 38 years’ service and his experience and knowledge of the area has been “immensely valuable” to the council.