High Tides - September 16 to 23

Here are the high tides this week for Whitby.
SAT 16 01.00 13.40 4.9
SUN 17 02.10 14.50 5.1
MON 18 03.05 15.40 5.4
TUE 19 03.55 16.25 5.6
WED 20 04.35 17.05 5.6
THU 21 05.15 17.40 5.7
FRI 22 05.55 18.15 5.6
SAT 23 06.30 18.50 5.5
