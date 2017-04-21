Search

High Tides - April 22 to April 29

WHITBY

SAT 22 01.25 13.35 4.6(m)
SUN 23 02.25 14.25 4.9(m)
MON 24 03.10 15.15 5.2(m)
TUE 25 03.50 16.00 5.5(m)
WED 26 04.30 16.40 5.7(m)
THU 27 05.15 17.25 5.9(m)
FRI 28 05.55 18.15 5.9(m)
SAT 29 06.40 19.00 5.7(m)